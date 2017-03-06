National Security
Experts Say Trump's New Travel Ban Targets People Rarely Linked To Attacks
President Trump has withdrawn his executive order restricting travel to the United States and issued a new one with a narrower focus. Counterterrorism analysts wonder what the administration plans to do about a much likelier terror threat than refugees — Americans who could become radical and attack at home.