Oops! Minnesota Wild Hockey Player Hits Teammate By Mistake

Minnesota's Chris Stewart, a real brawler, threw the first punch against a member of the San Jose Sharks. Instead, he connected with the nose of his teammate Zach Parise.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. There's a hockey joke - I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out. And Chris Stewart of the NHL's Minnesota Wild is old school. He's a real brawler.

Last night, things got chippy against the San Jose Sharks. Stewart threw the first punch, which missed his opponent and landed on the nose of Zach Parise, his teammate. Parise was fine. The team was laughing, especially after winning. Asked if he would hit Stewart back, Parise said, nope - you seen how big he is? It's MORNING EDITION.

