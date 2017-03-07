Business
'The New Yorker' Uncovers Trump Hotel's Ties To Corrupt Oligarch Family
Business reporter Adam Davidson spent months investigating the Trump Hotel Baku deal, which the Trump Organization cut its ties with a month after Trump's election. In his detailed story for The New Yorker, Davidson writes that Trump did business with corrupt partners who also did business with Iran's Revolutionary Guard. This would be in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.