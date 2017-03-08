The Multigenerational Fight Against North Dakota Parking Meters

In 1948, farmer Howard Henry led a movement to have parking meters banned in North Dakota. Now the governor wants to lift the ban, but Henry's granddaughter is still opposed to them.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One lesson of politics is that no fight is ever over. There's a multi-generational fight over parking meters in North Dakota. In 1948, Howard Henry got a parking ticket and struck back in the way you can in a democracy, spearheading a movement to have parking meters banned. Sixty-nine years later, Governor Doug Burgum wants to lift that ban. Businesses want drivers to move their cars, allowing others to park. But Mr. Henry's granddaughter is still opposed to the meters. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.