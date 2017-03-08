Drunk TED Talks Was A Real Thing, Until A Cease-And-Desist Letter

Eric Thurm and friends were watching TED Talks while drunk and had an idea — Drunk TED Talks. But Thurm tells the site Jezebel he got a cease-and-desist letter from the real organization.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eric Thurm was at the University of Chicago. He and some friends were watching a TED Talks event while drunk, which is how they came up with Drunk TED Talks. Presentations - some, at least - are given by people who are sloshed. Drunk TED Talks are now held in bookstores around New York City. But Eric Thurm tells the online site Jezebel he has to rename the events. He got a cease-and-desist letter from the real TED Talks. It's drunk MORNING EDITION. Oh, no, it's the real one.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.