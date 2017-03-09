Accessibility links

NPR logo

KWIATY

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519081305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
First Listen: Jacaszek, 'KWIATY'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Jacaszek, 'KWIATY'

Stream The Composer's Forthcoming Album In Its Entirety

KWIATY

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519081305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    KWIATY
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

A Noah Harrison

Enlarge this image

Jacaszek's new album, KWIATY, comes out March 17. Paweł Grześ/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Paweł Grześ/Courtesy of the artist

Jacaszek's new album, KWIATY, comes out March 17.

Paweł Grześ/Courtesy of the artist

Polish composer Michał Jacaszek's new album KWIATY, which translates as "flowers," strives to locate beauty in desolation. These aren't the kaleidoscopic gardens of Victorian manners. They're the dried petals inside old acrylic paperweights, their life cycles frozen in time.

KWIATY presents slight, but welcome tweaks to Jacaszek's previous sonic explorations. His music still feels icy and bleak, but now glows with a touch of color. More than before, the individual pieces of his sixth solo project lean closer to actual songs than to soundscapes. They have melody and pulse. That's partly due to the human voice. Several female vocalists sing atop Jacaszek's electroacoustic tapestry, inspired by verses from an anthology of 17th century English poetry. The words themselves are largely indecipherable, but their fragile beauty speaks for itself.

The atmosphere of KWIATY may feel cold, but give it a devoted listen and that frost melts away, revealing lost transmissions finally able to reach a receiver. Each cycle through the album exposes more detail, from pared down Appalachian melodies to skeletal Cabaret music to washes of chamber jazz coming through an old Victrola.

The album triggers a sense of nostalgia. Like floating through an antique store, it conjures up images of old toys, worn-out phrases on signs, contraptions with arcane purposes. Caught in a sepia slideshow, any specific narrative is elusive. But the challenge of KWIATY is also largely its appeal: Jacaszek presents a boundless book of forgotten remnants. It's up to listeners to construct the stories behind them.

KWIATY comes out March 17 on Ghostly International.

Jacaszek: KWIATY Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Jacaszek, 'KWIATY'

01To Flowers

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519060438" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    To Flowers
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02To Perenna

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519060601" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    To Perenna
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Daffodils

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519060780" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Daffodils
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04To Violets

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519060864" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    To Violets
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Love

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519073306" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Love
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Soft Music

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519073360" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Soft Music
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07To Meadows

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519073424" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    To Meadows
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08White Island

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519073806" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    White Island
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Eternity

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519073984" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Eternity
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10To Blossoms

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519074060" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    To Blossoms
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Gardens

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519048493/519074218" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Gardens
    Album
    KWIATY
    Artist
    Jacaszek
    Label
    Ghostly International
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
KWIATY
Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
KWIATY
Artist
Jacaszek
Label
Ghostly International
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety