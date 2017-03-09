Baltimore Declares End To Plainclothes Policing After Officer Indictments

Following federal indictments of seven officers last week, Baltimore's police commissioner said the city is ending plainclothes policing. The officers are accused of racketeering, robbing and extorting citizens, and filing false police reports. This all comes just two months after the Baltimore Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice signed a consent decree that will result in major police reforms. NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Justin Fenton, a Baltimore Sun reporter who has covered the police department for nine years.