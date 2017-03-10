Accessibility links

Malcolm Gladwell: Do More Choices Make Us Happier?

Listen · 12:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519265471/519494770" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decisions Decisions Decisions.

About Malcolm Gladwell's TED Talk

We assume that our choices come with prepackaged consequences. But author Malcolm Gladwell explains how we aren't simply passive recipients of our decisions.

About Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell is a staff writer for the New Yorker, writing on topics such as crime, food, marketing and race. He has also written five books, including his most recent, David and Goliath. He is also the host of the podcast Revisionist History.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.