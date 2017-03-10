Accessibility links

Sheena Iyengar: Why Are Some Choices So Paralyzing?

TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decisions Decisions Decisions.

About Sheena Iyengar's TED Talk

Psycho-economist Sheena Iyengar explains how we can actively use choice as a tool to help us arrive at decisions we can live with.

About Sheena Iyengar

Sheena Iyengar studies how people choose. Her team at the Columbia Business School analyzes tough and even wrenching choices - such as the medical decisions we face in our final years of life. Her book The Art Of Choosing shares some of these stories.

