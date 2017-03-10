Accessibility links

NPR logo

Ruth Chang: How Can Making Hard Choices Empower Us?

Listen · 10:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519269147/519496121" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ruth Chang: How Can Making Hard Choices Empower Us?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Ruth Chang: How Can Making Hard Choices Empower Us?

Ruth Chang: How Can Making Hard Choices Empower Us?

Listen · 10:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/519269147/519496121" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decisions Decisions Decisions.

About Ruth Chang's TED Talk

One choice isn't always better than the other. Philosopher Ruth Chang says, once we realize that, it's easier to embrace the hard work of decision-making.

About Ruth Chang

Ruth Chang is a professor of philosophy at Rutgers University. Her research focuses on decision-making and the human condition: how do we exercise our freedom through the choices we make?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.