Dan Ariely: When Are Our Decisions Made For Us?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decisions Decisions Decisions.

About Dan Ariely's TED Talk

We often think that our decisions are our own. But Behavioral Economist Dan Ariely explains how our environment — even something as simple as how a question is framed — can affect what we choose.

About Dan Ariely

Dan Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University. He is also the founding member of the Center for Advanced Hindsight — where he studies the forces that influence human behavior and the irrational ways humans behave. Ariely is the author of Predictably Irrational, The Upside of Irrationality, and The Honest Truth About Dishonesty.