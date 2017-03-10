Iditarod Dogsled Team Reaches Checkpoint Minus Its Musher

Veteran musher Linwood Fiedler arrived on foot about an hour after his dogs. Fiedler told the local TV station he just couldn't keep his eyes open. He fell asleep, and then fell off his sled.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The famous Iditarod dog sled race is happening in Alaska. And last night, one of the dog teams arrived at the halfway checkpoint minus one important piece of cargo - the musher. Veteran Iditarod musher Linwood Fiedler arrived on foot about an hour after his dogs. Fiedler told the local TV station he just couldn't keep his eyes open. He fell asleep and then fell off his sled. And his dogs, competitive and well trained as they are, raced on without him. It's MORNING EDITION.

