Unruly Passenger Causes Plane Bound For Hawaii To Be Diverted

A passenger was asked to pay $12 for a blanket. His argument: Your plane is cold — help me out. After things got testy, the pilots took the plane and everyone on board to Los Angeles.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A plane headed for Hawaii was diverted this week because of an unruly passenger. He was asked to pay 12 bucks for a blanket. His argument - your plane is cold. Help me out. Things got testy. The guy started telling off Hawaiian Airlines employees, at one point threatening to take someone behind the woodshed for this. Instead, the pilots took the plane and everyone onboard to Los Angeles. If anyone needs a Hawaii vacation, it's that guy. It's MORNING EDITION.

