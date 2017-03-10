New Health Care Bill: Find Out Where Your Member Of Congress Stands

Enlarge this image toggle caption U.S. Congress U.S. Congress

Millions of Americans will experience major changes to their health coverage if both chambers of Congress pass the Republican health care bill that's currently under consideration in the House of Representatives.

The bill would no longer require that Americans buy health insurance and it would eliminate the current subsidies that are used to bring down the cost of premiums. NPR's full coverage explains how those subsidies would be replaced with a fixed refundable tax credit and there would be big changes to Medicaid.

NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where lawmakers in Congress stand as this debate continues.

Our reporting finds that lawmakers' responses fall into four categories. Most Republicans on the record support the bill, but a large group of the most conservative members are vehemently opposed to the legislation, arguing that it's not a sufficient repeal of Obamacare. A smaller group of Republicans, primarily in the Senate, are concerned that bill will result in many residents of their states losing coverage via Medicaid.

While Democrats are almost universally opposed, a small group of Democrats in districts won by Trump last November have struck a more equivocal tone.

We'll continue to update this tracker as we collect new statements from members. If you spot errors or have comments, please use the form here.