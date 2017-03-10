Accessibility links

NPR logo After Helping His Campaign, Trump's Tweets Cost Him In The White House

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

After Helping His Campaign, Trump's Tweets Cost Him In The White House

After Helping His Campaign, Trump's Tweets Cost Him In The White House

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Forty-nine days into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to struggle with the transition from outsider to insider. A lot of things that helped him as a candidate, like flame throwing tweets, are hurting him as president. A week that started with Trump accusing Obama of wiretapping him ended with Trump cheerleading for the GOP establishment's health care plan.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It