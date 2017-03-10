Politics
After Helping His Campaign, Trump's Tweets Cost Him In The White House
After Helping His Campaign, Trump's Tweets Cost Him In The White House
Audio will be available later today.
Forty-nine days into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to struggle with the transition from outsider to insider. A lot of things that helped him as a candidate, like flame throwing tweets, are hurting him as president. A week that started with Trump accusing Obama of wiretapping him ended with Trump cheerleading for the GOP establishment's health care plan.