Panel Round One

JESSI KLEIN, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. None of it's fake, although we wish most of it was.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: OK, Alonzo, please listen to Bill.

BILL KURTIS: The one thing that people can and should be doing is keeping their apps and phones as up to date as possible.

KLEIN: That was a representative from a digital rights nonprofit telling consumers how to expertly protect themselves from whom?

ALONZO BODDEN: Hackers?

KLEIN: Pretty close.

BODDEN: Oh.

KLEIN: Like, on the other side of the hackers.

BODDEN: From who? The CIA?

KLEIN: Yes. That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: The CIA.

BODDEN: Oh, no, that couldn't be right. The CIA would never tap your phone.

KLEIN: Spoiler alert.

ADAM FELBER: They protect us.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: This week, WikiLeaks released thousands of pages revealing that the agency has the power to spy on us using popular devices like Androids, iPhones and even Samsung TVs, all of the things the average American buys with their Christmas gift certificates to Best Buy. Now, this does not personally bother me because I kind of feel like if someone wants to hear what I'm talking about while I'm in my sweatpants eating Shake Shack and watching "The Bachelor," like, I'm cool with that. That's on them.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: But maybe it would bother others?

HELEN HONG: Now, considering how much time I spend with my phone on the toilet, good luck to you.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Yeah, it seems like it would be a lot of toilet.

BODDEN: Yeah.

KLEIN: A lot of toilet time.

HONG: A lot of toilet time.

KLEIN: Yeah, it becomes like the CIA suddenly goes from being, like, a sexy James Bond job to, like, kind of like a bummer.

FELBER: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF THE JOHN BARRY SEVEN AND ORCHESTRA'S "THE JAMES BOND THEME")

KLEIN: Coming up, our panelists get old and retire. It's Bluff the Listener. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

