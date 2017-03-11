Panel Round Two

More questions for the panel...Paw-ternity Leave

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Helen Hong, Adam Felber and Alonzo Bodden. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, filling in for Peter Sagal, Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN, HOST:

Thanks, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: In just a minute, Bill makes like Busta Rhymes in the Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. But right now, panel, let's get to more questions. Helen, a beer maker is offering what new perk to its employees?

HELEN HONG: I'm assuming it's more than free beer.

KLEIN: It is more than free beer.

HONG: Is it free pat-downs a la the TSA?

KLEIN: It's not free pat-downs because we still - the pat-downs are still free at the TSA.

HONG: OK. Can I have a hint?

KLEIN: You can totally have a hint.

HONG: OK.

KLEIN: OK. You get one week for every member of the litter.

HONG: Oh, a free doggy?

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: A free puppy?

KLEIN: You're so close.

HONG: A free cat.

KLEIN: It's - you got further away with the cat. Stay with dogs.

HONG: OK.

KLEIN: It's a benefit that you get from a company you get related to a puppy.

HONG: You get one week with every - pet maternity leave?

KLEIN: Yes.

HONG: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: Yes.

HONG: Oh, wow.

ADAM FELBER: Wow.

HONG: That took so long for me to get there, but I got there, guys. Thank you.

KLEIN: It's not anything you would have heard of before, and we personally are calling it pawternity (ph) leave.

HONG: Aw.

FELBER: Oh, nice.

HONG: That's adorable.

KLEIN: You're welcome. Yes, a beer maker in Scotland has officially solved the health care crisis by offering its employees a week off when they get a new puppy.

HONG: Aw.

FELBER: Aw.

KLEIN: Aw. Employees will receive a paid one-week leave when they welcome a new puppy into their homes. This explains why several of the company's employees adopt exactly 52 dogs per year.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: I agree...

FELBER: They might just be doing it to take a dig at us, those Scots.

HONG: Yeah.

KLEIN: It feels...

HONG: I...

FELBER: We're doing it for our dogs, too.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: We're doing it for our dogs, and what are you doing?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PUPPY LOVE")

PAUL ANKA: (Singing) And they called it puppy love.

