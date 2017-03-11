Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

JESSI KLEIN, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores, please?

BILL KURTIS: Adam and Alonzo each have three. Helen has two.

HELEN HONG: Ooh.

KLEIN: Helen, you're in third place, so you're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Monday, the Supreme Court announced it was sending a case on blank bathroom rights back to a lower court.

HONG: Trans.

KLEIN: Correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: On Wednesday, blank claimed responsibility for an attack on a military hospital in Afghanistan.

HONG: ISIS.

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: On Monday, EPA head Scott Pruitt said that carbon dioxide isn't a primary contributor to blank.

HONG: Climate change.

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: A weatherman in Mississippi was surprised when a small child interrupted his weather forecast and predicted blank.

HONG: Rain.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: No. He predicted, quote, "farts and toots everywhere."

HONG: Oh, that's better than rain. No, it's not.

KLEIN: This week, HBO announced the season 7 premiere date for its hit show blank.

HONG: "Game Of Thrones."

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: According to a new study released this week, some Neanderthals may have been blank.

HONG: Making out.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: No, vegetarians.

HONG: Oh.

KLEIN: Kona Brewing Company, maker of Big Wave Ale and Wailua Wheat Ale, is being sued after it was revealed that blank.

HONG: It has neither wheat nor ale in it?

KLEIN: No, most of its beer is made in New Hampshire.

HONG: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: The class-action lawsuit, which was filed in California earlier this week, accuses Kona Brewery of misleading consumers into thinking they're drinking beer brewed in Hawaii. And honestly, it seems like the brewery is going to have a tough time refuting the claims given the fact all of its beers have Hawaiian names and the brand's slogan is liquid aloha.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: That said, for those who don't know, aloha actually has multiple meanings in Hawaii, including hello, goodbye and live free or die.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Bill, how did Helen do?

KURTIS: She got four right, eight more points, total of 10. And she has the lead.

HONG: Yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: OK, we flipped a coin. Adam has elected to go next. Adam, fill in the blank. On Monday, Sean Spicer defended Trump's claim that blank wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower.

ADAM FELBER: Obama.

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: On Tuesday, Senate Democrats called for appointing a special counsel to investigate blank's election meddling.

FELBER: Russia.

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: This week, James Comey has said that he intended to serve his entire 10-year term as blank.

FELBER: FBI director.

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: Thanks to a computer error at the Colorado DMV, several people received driver's licenses that stated they were blank.

FELBER: Deceased.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: No, the licenses stated they were two feet taller than they were.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: What?

KLEIN: On Monday, Grammy winner Chance the Rapper announced a million dollar donation to blank.

FELBER: Chicago schools.

KLEIN: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: This week, jurors in an arson trial in Florida were given a reason not to trust the defense lawyer when he blanked during closing arguments.

FELBER: Caught fire.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: That's right.

HONG: Wow.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: What?

(APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: When he ran...

HONG: Wow.

KLEIN: When he ran out of the room because his pants were on fire.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: The defense attorney, who was just about to argue that his client's car wasn't intentionally burned but spontaneously combusted, was forced to flee the courtroom in panic after smoke and fire started billowing from his pants pocket.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: That's real.

HONG: Wow.

KLEIN: That actually happened.

HONG: Liar, liar.

ALONZO BODDEN: Is there anything that can't happen in Florida?

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Bill, how did Adam do?

KURTIS: Five right, 10 more points, total of 13. Now Adam is in the lead.

(APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: All right. So, Bill, how many does Alonzo need to win?

KURTIS: Five to tie and six to win.

KLEIN: All right.

BODDEN: Pressure.

KLEIN: Pressure's on. Deep breath. You ready?

BODDEN: Let's do it.

KLEIN: On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the state of Hawaii could challenge Trump's revised blank.

BODDEN: Travel ban on Muslims.

KLEIN: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: This week, HUD Secretary Ben Carson faced criticism after calling blanks immigrants.

BODDEN: Slaves.

KLEIN: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: On Tuesday, Marines arrived in blank to lend aid to U.S.-backed rebels.

BODDEN: Syria.

KLEIN: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: Last week, 40 people were caught illegally crossing the North Dakota border into blank.

BODDEN: Canada.

KLEIN: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KLEIN: An Arkansas magician pulled over on suspicion of DUI was let go after he proved his sobriety by blanking.

BODDEN: Escaping the handcuffs.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: No, juggling. At only 5 years old, Arizona's Edith Fuller will become the youngest participant to compete in the blank.

BODDEN: Let's see, in Arizona - the governor election?

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: No, the Scripps National Spelling Bee. After calling the police in order to turn himself in, a British fugitive blanked.

BODDEN: Ran.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: You've got to give it to him.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: I'm being told it's close, but not close enough because the answer is the fugitive got tired of waiting for the police to show up, changed his mind and left.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Wait a minute. Now, that's...

KLEIN: Bill, what do you say?

KURTIS: Well, Alonzo does get two points for that one answer.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: But the winner is Adam.

(APPLAUSE)

KLEIN: Adam.

FELBER: I would like to share my prize with Alonzo Bodden.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: It was "Moonlight." All right, no, it's Adam.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: All right, everyone, calm down.

