Minnesota Hockey Fan Acknowledges Players' Epic Hair

Hockey players are known for being tough and fast but did you know they also have epic hair? John King's 2017 ranking for the best hair in a Minnesota high school hockey league is out.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Hockey players are known for being tough and fast and having bad teeth. But did you know they also have epic hair? Every year, a fan in Minnesota named John King ranks the best hair in the high school hockey league. And the 2017 list is out.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JOHN KING: Our list starts with Tommy from the champs who reminds us long hair don't care as he catches the wind just right.

MARTIN: Bobs, Afros, and of course the mullet.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

KING: We call this next look the Charlie Sheen because Tanner's mullet has party in the back and the front.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

