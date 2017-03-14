Looking For A Job? Afraid Of Snakes? Florida Needs Python Hunters

South Florida officials tell the Tampa Bay Times they're hiring 25 people to kill pythons in the Everglades. The job pays $8.10 an hour plus the opportunity for bonuses.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with an opportunity for python hunters. South Florida officials tell The Tampa Bay Times they are hiring 25 people to kill the snakes in the Everglades. The job pays just over eight bucks an hour plus a bonus. If you kill a python, you are paid by the foot. The state web page with frequently asked questions says you must have a clean record, no wildlife-related offenses.

Can you use a firearm? Yes. Can you bring in the pythons live? No. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.