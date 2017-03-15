Go Ahead, Eat It. Scientist Affirms 5-Second Rule

A germ expert tells the British Press Association that if you drop food and pick it up quickly, bacteria on the floor are not likely to have attached. It's probably OK to eat.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with validation of the five second rule. The saying holds if you drop food to pick it up fast, you can pretend it never happened. Not for the first time, researchers affirm that old joke is actually wisdom. A germ expert tells the British Press Association if you drop food and pick it up quickly, bacteria on the floor are not likely to have attached. If it's not obviously covered with dirt, you can probably eat it, and according to a survey, most people have. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.