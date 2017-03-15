Trump Blasts Court's Travel Ban Block: 'This Ruling Makes Us Look Weak'

President Trump blasted a federal judge's decision to temporarily halt his revised travel ban on Wednesday night, telling a campaign rally in Nashville, Tenn., that he wished he had stood his ground and fought for his original, much stricter executive order.

"The order he blocked was a watered-down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with," Trump said, referring to the decision earlier in the day by U.S. District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson. "This new order was tailored to the dictates of the 9th Circuit's, in my opinion, flawed ruling. This was, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach."

"I think we ought to go back to the first one [executive order] and go all the way" to the Supreme Court, the president told the receptive crowd, adding that "this ruling makes us look weak."

"The best way to keep foreign terrorists — or as some would say, radical Islamic terrorists — the best way to stop them is to keep them from entering our country in the first place," Trump said.

Those comments get to the heart of the court's concerns with the travel ban, which had been set to take effect at midnight after being revised last week. Judge Watson wrote that — given past public statements made by the president and his staff — that "a reasonable, objective observer ... would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion."

Opponents of Trump's travel ban were ecstatic on Twitter Wednesday evening that the president speech kept giving them more fodder to use against him in court, including American Civil Liberties Union deputy legal director Cecillia Wang:

Nevertheless, Trump argued that the president had wide legal authority when it came to decisions on immigration and national security. He also couldn't resist making a election-related jab at what was billed at a campaign event just over 50 days into his presidency.

"The law and the Constitution give the president the power to suspend immigration, when he deems — or she, fortunately it will not be Hillary 'she' — when he or she deems it to be in the national interests of our country," Trump said.

The very mention of his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton started off a familiar campaign refrain of "lock her up." Trump looked on, neither commenting nor waving the crowd off.