Accessibility links

NPR logo

From Where I Started

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520290120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
First Listen: Sera Cahoone, 'From Where I Started'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Sera Cahoone, 'From Where I Started'

Stream Her Forthcoming Album In Its Entirety

From Where I Started

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520290120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    From Where I Started
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Sera Cahoone's new album, From Where I Started, comes out March 24. Kyle Johnson/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Kyle Johnson/Courtesy of the artist

Sera Cahoone's new album, From Where I Started, comes out March 24.

Kyle Johnson/Courtesy of the artist

For more than a decade, singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone has specialized in a shy, introverted kind of folk music: She started her career at the back of the stage, playing drums for Carissa's Wierd and Band Of Horses, and the solo songs that followed reflected the gently unassuming nature of a singer who couldn't showboat in the spotlight if she tried. Instead, Cahoone's first three records — a self-titled 2006 debut, 2008's Only As The Day Is Long and 2012's Deer Creek Canyon, all great — settle in as front-porch comfort music, with a lyrical and sonic emphasis on soothing the listener's aches and woes.

But on From Where I Started, Cahoone's first album in five years, something's different, and it's clear in the first words of the opening track. "First years I ever played my, my songs for anyone / My back was toward them and I sang down to the ground. / Got so tired of being nervous that I finally turned around." That song, "Always Turn Around," marks the beginning of a clear shift toward putting more of herself into each warm bit of storytelling.

Thankfully, Cahoone has lost none of her easygoing approachability along the way; her songs still amble sweetly and gently, propelled by a voice that radiates kindness. But, starting with "Always Turn Around," From Where I Started tackles personal realities in ways its predecessors generally didn't. In "Ladybug," she pays empathetic, finely detailed tribute to a cousin killed by a domestic partner — "All the signs were right there / We just couldn't believe" — while "Up To Me" offers a bracingly grown-up take on lifetime love. ("I wanna be your lover / Like no other / But it's not really up to me.")

Still, Cahoone remains fascinated with contentment, and From Where I Started closes by painting a picture of domestic bliss undisturbed by the constant churn of the world around it. In "House Our Own," amid a sweet haze of slide guitars, she examines and celebrates the way the right relationship can redefine our concept of home. For all the album's detours into tragedy and self-doubt, it's natural that Sera Cahoone would close the proceedings where her solo career started: in the pursuit of freedom from the prison of a worried mind.

Sera Cahoone: From Where I Started Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Sera Cahoone, 'From Where I Started'

01Always Turn Around

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272064" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Always Turn Around
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Better Woman

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272243" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Better Woman
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Ladybug

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272266" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Ladybug
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Up to Me

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272396" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Up to Me
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Time to Give

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272408" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Time to Give
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Taken Its Toll

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272440" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Taken Its Toll
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Only One

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272680" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Only One
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Not Like I

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272824" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Not Like I
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Dusty Lungs

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520272928" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Dusty Lungs
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Tables Turned

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520273001" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Tables Turned
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11House Our Own

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520014162/520273270" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    House Our Own
    Album
    From Where I Started
    Artist
    Sera Cahoone
    Label
    Lady Muleskinner Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
From Where I Started
Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
From Where I Started
Artist
Sera Cahoone
Label
Lady Muleskinner Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety