Someone Made A Coconut Cannon (Really)

After someone heard a bang in Berlin, police found a home-made cannon that shoots coconuts with compressed air. A man said he built it for an art project to be used in Antarctica and was testing it.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man walking his dog in Berlin was nearly whapped by a flying coconut, which smashed against a nearby lamppost. Police soon discovered a coconut cannon, which uses compressed air. Its creator planned to use it as part of an art project in Antarctica.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Obviously.

INSKEEP: Yeah. He said he was just testing it.

MARTIN: As one does.

INSKEEP: Of course you try out your coconut canon before shipping it to the South Pole. But for some reason, police confiscated it. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.