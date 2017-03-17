Rhode Island Lawmaker Accuses Colleagues Of 'An Insane Amount Of Drinking'

Rhode Island lawmakers held a toast in honor of St. Patrick's Day, despite allegations from Rep. Moira Walsh, who told WPRO-AM that there's "an insane amount of drinking" at the State House.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rhode Island lawmakers held a toast in honor of St. Patrick's Day. And they did it despite allegations of excessive drinking. Just one week ago, a Democratic representative told WPRO radio there's, quote, "an insane amount of drinking at the state house." Top lawmakers deny that. I mean, define insane. The House speaker says the Irish celebration is tradition and so is the Italian celebration of St. Joseph's Day, so cheers. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.