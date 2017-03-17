Pour Your Guinness Properly This St. Patrick's Day

A cafe in Vancouver posted a picture of a poorly poured glass of Guinness on their Facebook page for St. Patrick's Day. An Irish newspaper wrote that Irish people "grimace in disgust" at the picture.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Top of the morning to you. I'm Rachel Martin. And of course there's more to St. Patrick's Day than beer. But today is not the day to mess with Guinness, which is what Railtown Cafe in Vancouver did. They posted a photo on Facebook, a Guinness glass with a messy trail of foam down the side. Irish newspaper The Mirror wrote that the picture made Irish people everywhere grimace in disgust. To make amends today, the bar is giving away Guinness - neatly poured, of course - to customers with an Irish passport. It's MORNING EDITION.

