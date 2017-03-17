Secret Service Employee's Laptop Stolen In New York

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A U.S. Secret Service employee's agency-issued laptop computer was stolen in New York, a Secret Service spokeswoman confirmed in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear what information was on the laptop, but spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said agency-issued laptops "contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information."

Some news outlets have reported the laptop contained sensitive information, including floor plans for Trump Tower and information about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. NPR has not confirmed this.

The Secret Service is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the New York Police Department and the Secret Service in New York.