Accessibility links

NPR logo Secret Service Employee's Laptop Stolen In New York

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Secret Service Employee's Laptop Stolen In New York

Enlarge this image

A Secret Service detail clears out the Trump Tower lobby for then-President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 13 in New York City. A Secret Service employee's laptop has recently been stolen. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A Secret Service detail clears out the Trump Tower lobby for then-President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 13 in New York City. A Secret Service employee's laptop has recently been stolen.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A U.S. Secret Service employee's agency-issued laptop computer was stolen in New York, a Secret Service spokeswoman confirmed in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear what information was on the laptop, but spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said agency-issued laptops "contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information."

These Days, Business Travel By Trump's Sons Is Costly And Complicated

Parallels

These Days, Business Travel By Trump's Sons Is Costly And Complicated

Intruder Arrested After Entering White House Grounds

The Two-Way

Intruder Arrested After Entering White House Grounds

Some news outlets have reported the laptop contained sensitive information, including floor plans for Trump Tower and information about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. NPR has not confirmed this.

The Secret Service is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the New York Police Department and the Secret Service in New York.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It