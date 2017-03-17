Rex Tillerson Says 'All Options Are On The Table' With North Korea

Accessibility links

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has raised the prospect of pre-emptive action as a way the U.S. and its allies could deal with the threat of North Korea's nuclear missiles. NPR takes a look at the state of the North's nuclear and missile programs, and what kind of conventional threat it also poses to its neighbors.