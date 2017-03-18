Paris Airport Evacuated After Man Shot Dead By Security After Seizing Weapon

Paris' Orly airport has been evacuated after security forces shot and killed a man who seized the weapon of a soldier on guard.

All flights are being redirected from the airport, and reporter Jake Cigainero in Paris tells NPR's Newscast that police "have completely evacuated the airport and suspended all traffic."

No one else was injured, according to the French interior ministry.

The BBC's Hugh Scofield says the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. local time. He continues:

"The man grabbed a gun from a soldier on patrol in the south terminal at Orly. He ran into one of the airport shops, and was shot dead there by the security forces."

French authorities did not find any explosives on the man's body or elsewhere in the airport after "bomb experts and police dogs made a thorough sweep," Cigainero reports.

He adds that police are investigating a link between the airport incident and a shooting at a traffic stop:

"A man fired on three officers during a routine traffic stop north of Paris.

The shooter fled in his car before abandoning the vehicle. According to police, he then stole another car which was found at Orly airport.

Authorities have opened an official terrorism investigation."

This is a developing story.