Panel Round One

Our panelists answer questions about the week's news...Knee Deep In Fashion.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody they can join us most weeks right here at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago. For tickets and more information, go over to wbez.org. Or you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org. Right now, guys, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Adam, Nordstrom is in the news again this week when it announced it would be selling jeans with what?

ADAM BURKE: Oh, (laughter) with knee windows.

SAGAL: With plastic knee windows.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes. Thank you. I'm so glad you knew that because you know how hard it is to hint the concept of plastic knee windows?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Think of something you'd never actually want in your pants. Plastic knee windows? Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They're called clear knee mom jeans, and they're perfect for moms...

TOM BODETT: Now, that's marketing.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I guess they're being sold to moms who want to show off the one part of their body untouched by pregnancy.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Was this like a phone mix-up? They're like, they're going to be called clearly mom jeans.

SAGAL: Clearly.

BURKE: I heard clear knee mom jeans. We've already made 40,000.

BODETT: So what - I mean, I can't even see this in my head. So...

SAGAL: Well, it's easy. Imagine a pair of jeans.

BODETT: That I can do.

SAGAL: And then just take a rectangular patch out of the knee and replace it with a plastic sheet.

BODETT: OK.

SAGAL: And there you have it.

BURKE: Tom, it's like that old saying, the Levis are the window to the knees. Do you remember that?

NEGIN FARSAD: (Laughter).

BODETT: Oh, yeah, yeah. That's right. Yeah.

SAGAL: The website says slick plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I mean, like, when you sit down it's just like, the skin would just get all mashed up against it, right?

SAGAL: Yeah. That's the future.

BODETT: Yeah.

SAGAL: Is that your knees are going to feel - sticking to plastic...

BODETT: Yeah, it'll be like somebody's, like, butt - little butt cheek on a window pane.

BURKE: This is a great way to leave your job as main buyer for Nordstrom. Screw it.

BODETT: You know, and if you had - you know, and eventually there's going to be, like, smears and, like...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: Because, you know, if you use lotion there'll be, like, little knee prints on your window.

SAGAL: Yeah. Well, that's...

FARSAD: You're going to need, like - you're going to knee deodorant.

SAGAL: Yeah. It's also - it's...

BODETT: Yeah. A knee squeegee probably, you know?

FARSAD: (Laughter).

SAGAL: I hate it when I'm stopped in the sidewalk waiting for the light to change and guys come up and start squeegeeing my knees.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I hate that.

BODETT: I don't think I've ever once heard someone complimented on their knees. You know, nice knees, you know?

SAGAL: Yeah, it doesn't...

BODETT: It's just like, you know...

BURKE: You know why...

BODETT: You know, my legs are a little skimpy, but, you know, I've got to say, I'm kind of proud of the knees, so...

SAGAL: Yeah.

FARSAD: They're also, like, the wrinkliest part of your body, you know? That and elbows. It's like you look like a pug right there, you know?

SAGAL: OK, we don't...

BODETT: I mean, I can imagine, like, calf windows. I mean, there are very nice - very nice...

SAGAL: Oh, yeah. You get complimented on calves sometimes.

BODETT: ...Calves. You know, thigh windows, obviously.

FARSAD: And - (laughter).

SAGAL: A well-turned ankle.

BODETT: Even ankle windows, for sure. But...

BURKE: You can tell it's an unattractive body part because we don't have a cute nickname for it. You know what I mean?

BODETT: It's true. It's just...

BURKE: Like, legs is, like, gams. But knees - is anyone like, hey, nice benders, lady, you know?

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF PEKING DUK SONG, "THE WAY YOU ARE")

SAGAL: Coming up, we tell you lies. We tell you sweet little lies. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

