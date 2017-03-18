Prediction

Now that we know our microwaves are spying on us, our panelists predict what will be the next household item to betray us.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

(APPLAUSE)

Thanks to Revival Food Hall for feeding us this week. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Miles Doornbos and Jennifer Mills. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator, that's Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Michael Danforth. Now, panel, what household item will turn on us next? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: The latest advance in surveillance will be a mechanism that allows cats to talk. All across the nation, these feline stool pigeons will divulge your deepest, darkest secrets because we all know that cats are treacherous bastards that will sell you down the river for half a pound of albacore and a piece of string.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That was somewhat emotional. Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: The crisper in your refrigerator will soon start spying on you, revealing the sheer volume of zucchini and carrots you buy and pretend like you're going to eat but you actually just let rot. It's the vegetable industry shaming you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Our Roombas will begin gathering dirt on us.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Tom Bodett. A big welcome to Negin Farsad. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

