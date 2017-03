Former U.S. Ambassador Criticizes Trump's Framing Of How NATO Works

On the campaign trail and since taking office, President Trump has been critical of United States' allies in NATO — calling them out for failing to pay their fair share on defense and for relying on the U.S. to carry the burden. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Ivo Daalder, former U.S. representative to NATO, about the current reality of the NATO alliance and what he makes of Trump's messaging.