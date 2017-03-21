Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl Jersey Found In Mexico

The long national nightmare of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is now over. It has been found in Mexico.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Everyone can relax. Tom Brady's Jersey has been found.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Brady, of course, is the star quarterback who led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Then after the sweet win, someone stole the jersey he wore at the game from his locker.

CORNISH: Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Fox Business that the jersey was practically priceless.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROBERT KRAFT: It's like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something.

MCEVERS: Well, maybe not that priceless. It is a piece of NFL history valued at $500,000.

CORNISH: The search went on for weeks. The NFL, the FBI, even the Texas Rangers got involved. Yesterday, the league announced the missing Jersey was found at the home of a journalist in Mexico. Fox Sports 1 broke down the locker room security footage used to catch the suspect like it was the Zapruder film.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "UNDISPUTED")

JAY GLAZER: And then you see him leaving right there. He still has the backpack on, plus something under his left arm...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Wow.

GLAZER: ...You see right there. This is...

MCEVERS: The newspaper that employed the journalist has apologized. The story has given some a chance to poke at the media. Here's White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN SPICER: I am very happy that though - that the individual in the press corps who took Tom Brady's jersey - that that has been returned properly.

CORNISH: So this story has a happy ending for almost everyone, except the Atlanta Falcons.

