A Correction About Judge Gorsuch

In an interview, former Neil Gorsuch colleague Judge Michael McConnell mentioned a case involving Denver telecom CEO Joe Nacchio. In fact, Gorsuch was recused in that case.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And we do want to offer a correction to a story we ran earlier this week. It was an interview with Judge Michael McConnell.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

He's a law professor at Stanford University and a former colleague of Neil Gorsuch on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. When asked to describe one of the cases where he and Judge Gorsuch disagreed, former Judge McConnell mentioned a case involving Denver telecom CEO Joe Nacchio.

GREENE: And in fact, Judge Gorsuch was recused in that case. Judge McConnell apologized for his memory lapse.

