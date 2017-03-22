'A Streetcar Naked Desire'

On Wheel of Fortune, a man had the letters, "A Streetcar Na_ed Desire." To fill in the blank, he chose "K."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So on "Wheel Of Fortune," one missing letter - the board said, a streetcar something desire. Kevin had to fill in the M in the word named.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "WHEEL OF FORTUNE")

PAT SAJAK: Six hundred.

KEVIN: K.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUZZER)

SAJAK: No.

GREENE: No, Kevin, not naked. Lisa?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "WHEEL OF FORTUNE")

LISA: M.

SAJAK: Yeah, there you go.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAJAK: And what do we have?

LISA: "A Streetcar Named Desire."

GREENE: Well, what do you think Pat Sajak?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "WHEEL OF FORTUNE")

SAJAK: And although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.