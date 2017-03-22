House Intel Chairman: Trump Team's Communications Captured By U.S. Surveillance

House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says then-President elect Trump and members of his transition team were captured by U.S. surveillance as part of "incidental collection" when members of the incoming administration phoned foreigners being watched by American intelligence. That is not a "wiretap" but the White House has a new opening to persist with charges that then-President Obama surveilled Trump in the past.