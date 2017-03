U.S. Faces Undefeated Puerto Rico In World Baseball Classic Final

It may be the American pastime, but this is the first time a U.S. team has reached the finals of the World Baseball Classic. The U.S. faces undefeated Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Jon Morosi, a reporter for MLB.com, for a preview.