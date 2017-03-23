Watch Live: Witness Testimony In Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Today is the 4th and — what is scheduled to be — final day of the confirmation hearing for Judge Neil Gorsuch. Testifying about the Supreme Court nominee will be experts and outside groups. Gorsuch himself will not be taking questions, or in the hearing room.

Those expected to speak on his behalf are judges and former law clerks he has worked with, along with some law school professors and other attorneys. Witnesses called by Democrats, who have concerns about Gorsuch, include other law professors, and representatives from women's and environmental groups.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has said he hopes to hold a vote on the nominee April 3, and Republican leaders want the full Senate to take up the nomination before the Easter recess.