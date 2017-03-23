Iguana Interrupts Tennis Match

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At the Miami Open tennis tournament yesterday, the score was tied 3-3 in the third set of one match when an iguana wandered onto the court and found the perfect viewing spot on top of a little scoreboard.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Whoa. That's an interesting fan.

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: Oh.

GREENE: Play stopped as officials tried to coax the reptile away. The iguana posed for a selfie with one player, then darted across the court.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: This is incredible. It's making a run for it.

GREENE: Quite a racket. It's MORNING EDITION.

