Religion
An 'Intimate Portrait' Of Dorothy Day, The Catholic Activist With A Bohemian Past
An 'Intimate Portrait' Of Dorothy Day, The Catholic Activist With A Bohemian Past
Dorothy Day
The World Will Be Saved by Beauty: An Intimate Portrait of My Grandmother
Hardcover, 372 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?
Kate Hennessy drew from family letters, diaries and memories in writing Dorothy Day, a biography of her late grandmother. Day founded the Catholic Worker Movement and is now a candidate for sainthood.