National Security
Police Say London Attack Corresponds Closely To ISIS Propaganda Manual
Authorities are learning more about the man who attacked Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in London this week. The attack corresponds closely with instructions provided by ISIS' propaganda magazine, which details which kinds of vehicles to use and even which kinds of knives to use — and not use — in these types of terror attacks.