House Intel Chairman Apologizes Over Trump Surveillance Claims

The fallout continues Thursday after the chairman of a House panel investigating President Trump's connections to Russia revealed that Trump and aides might have been swept up in "incidental" surveillance. The chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, reportedly apologized to the committee, and its top Democrat, Adam Schiff, and all but confirmed a CNN story suggesting there's more than circumstantial evidence tying the Trump camp to the Russians.