Accessibility links

NPR logo Sen. Schumer Declares Democrats Will Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Sen. Schumer Declares Democrats Will Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination

Sen. Schumer Declares Democrats Will Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he would support a filibuster to block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. After two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Gorsuch appeared to win no Democratic support. Republicans don't need any Democratic votes to confirm Gorsuch, but they may need eight to block a filibuster.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It