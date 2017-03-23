Politics
Sen. Schumer Declares Democrats Will Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he would support a filibuster to block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. After two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Gorsuch appeared to win no Democratic support. Republicans don't need any Democratic votes to confirm Gorsuch, but they may need eight to block a filibuster.