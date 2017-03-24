Accessibility links

Sandi Toksvig: Can Social Change Start With Laughter?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Painfully Funny.

About Sandi Toksvig's TED Talk

When comedian and TV host Sandi Toksvig came out as gay in the early 1990s, she used humor to recover from the onslaught of vitriol. Today, she says, humor can help bring about social change.

About Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig is an award-winning comedian and writer. She currently hosts the show "Q-I" on the BBC and will co-host the next season of "The Great British Bake Off." In March 2015, she co-founded a new political party in the UK, the Women's Equality Party.

