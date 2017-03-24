Maysoon Zayid: Should Humor Make Us Uncomfortable?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Painfully Funny.

About Maysoon Zayid's TED Talk

Maysoon Zayid teases herself for all the ways she's different: she has cerebral palsy, she's Muslim, she's Palestinian. By making us laugh at it, she gets us to think about acceptance.

About Maysoon Zayid

Maysoon Zayid is a writer, actor and comedian. She co-founded the New York Arab-American Comedy Festival. She also spends several months of the year in the Palestinian Territories running workshops for disabled and orphaned kids in refugee camps, using art to help them deal with trauma.