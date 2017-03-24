Accessibility links

Kevin Breel: What Can Depression Teach Us About Comedy?

Listen · 11:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/520944579/521240711" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Painfully Funny.

About Kevin Breel's TED Talk

The image of the "sad clown" can seem like a cliche. But for Kevin Breel, it's very real. He describes how he struggled with depression while performing as a standup comedian.

About Kevin Breel

Kevin Breel is a writer and comedian. He is also a mental health activist and has written about his experience with depression as a teen in his book, Boy Meets Depression.

