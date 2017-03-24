Kevin Breel: What Can Depression Teach Us About Comedy?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Painfully Funny.

About Kevin Breel's TED Talk

The image of the "sad clown" can seem like a cliche. But for Kevin Breel, it's very real. He describes how he struggled with depression while performing as a standup comedian.

About Kevin Breel

Kevin Breel is a writer and comedian. He is also a mental health activist and has written about his experience with depression as a teen in his book, Boy Meets Depression.