Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crosses Into Singing Contest

Ukraine is hosting the annual Eurovision Song Contest this May, which includes entrants from countries around the world. But Ukraine has banned Russia's singer from entering the country.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let's turn now to some fierce political drama - at a music competition. About 200 million people around the world tune in to watch the Eurovision Song Contest each May. This year, it's in Ukraine. And 43 countries plan on sending musical acts.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Might end up being 42 actually because Ukraine has banned a Russian singer from entering the country. 27-year-old Yulia Samoylova has been selected by Russia's Channel One to compete with this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FLAME IS BURNING")

YULIA SAMOYLOVA: (Singing) After the night there's a light.

MARTIN: But in 2015, Samoylova performed in Crimea, the territory Russia annexed from Ukraine. And because of that, Ukrainian Security Services say they're not going to let her in the country.

INSKEEP: So it's part of this wider conflict. Last year, Ukraine won the contest, by the way, with a song about the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars during the Second World War by the Soviet Union. Eurovision is supposed to be nonpolitical. And Russia criticized that song, saying it violated the rules.

MARTIN: Jon Ola Sand is the contest's executive supervisor.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JON OLA SAND: We will continue a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of ensuring that all artists can perform at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev in May.

INSKEEP: Here's one possible solution. Eurovision officials have suggested that Samoylova could perform via satellite. But the Russians have said no, nyet. They rejected that option, saying it completely contradicts the very essence of the event.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.