What To Do Without A Laptop On A Long Flight

Royal Jordanian Airlines made a list of things to do after certain electronics were banned on certain flights to the U.S. and U.K. Like: "Engage in primitive dialogue from the pre-internet era."

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And, you know, now that big electronics are banned on flights from some Middle East countries to the U.S. and U.K., many passengers are wondering how to kill time, no laptops or iPods allowed. Royal Jordanian Airlines has you covered with a list of 12 things to do on a 12-hour flight. Number one - read a book. Number four - meditate. Number six - appreciate the miracle of flight. Or true daredevils can try tip number 7 - engage in primitive dialogue from the pre-internet era. It's MORNING EDITION.

